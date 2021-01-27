Today at the News Stands

General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
*Papa J goes home today
The Finder:
*Melcolm Group Chairman dies at 84.
* 32% of persons contracting COVID-19 are falling sick - GHS
Ghanaian Times:
*President Akufo-Addo, others pay last respects to Rawlings
*GRA targets GHc60bn revenue for 2021
The Custodian:
* Judges warn Mahama. Obey our orders or we dismiss your petition.
*Women's Network extols Ursula's nomination
Republic Press:
*Supreme court warns Mahama
*Children and what they know about Rawlings
The Daily Statesman:
*Covid-19 impact on patients worsening in Ghana says GMA
*Bono residents excited about Justina's nomination as Regional-Minister designate.
The New Crusading Guide:
*Obey court orders, else we will dismiss your petition - Judges to Mahama lawyers
*COVID-19: Shut down Churches, schools again - occupyghana
Daily Guide:
*President, Veep, Kufour, Mahama pay Rawlings last respect
*File witness statement. Judges order Mahama
The Chronicle:
*Please, we can't wait for Tsatsu. Supreme court tells Tony Lithur
*Identities of whistleblowers not well protected - NCCE survey
Daily Analyst:
*J.J goes home today.
*Supreme court warns Mahama. We'll throw out your case