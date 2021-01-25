General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Guide



* EC, Nana ready to tango with Mahama



*Virtual sittings for MPs



B&FT



*Handicraft sector shows no sign of recovery



*Govt to use COVID-19 cash to set up Dev't Bank



Daily Graphic



* Ghana mourns: Nation pays last respects to Rawlings



* Election petition: EC, Akufo-Addo file witness statements



Ghanaian Times:



*Rawlings begins journey home



*Ghana pledges $50m to support ECOWAS security operations



Ghanaian Publisher:



*Rawlings was a Paradox - Palmer-Buckle



*EC denies votes padding claim. Files witness statement.



The Chronicle:



*Maritime Destabilization on the rise - Akufo-Addo



*Lawyer Paintsil sues Midland Savings & Loans Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah for libel.



The New Crusading Guide:



*Ghana's first COVID vaccine roll-out.



*Kweku Ofori Asiamah is Best Minister in Akufo-Addo's Government - FAKS report



The Finder:



*COVID-19: Shift system begins in some Central Region schools today.



*Rawlings' legacy should inspire all to value probity and accountability - Palmer-Buckle