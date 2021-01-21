Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 01 21Article 1160107

General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Statesman:

* Judges set out issues for election petition

* Frema: Govt committed to human rights in COVID-19 fight

Chronicle:

* Robbers loot GCB Bank Bullion van; gun down innocent cop

* NDC MPs want to obstruct govt business - Afenyo Markin

Daily Guide:

* US civil rights activist lauds Nana COVID-19 fight

* Trump out, Biden takes over US

* Mahama Vrs Nana..5 key issues to judge

Daily Graphic:

* Baby harvesting syndicate busted; they include 2 doctors, 4 nurses

*Election petition: Supreme Court outlines roadmap for trial

