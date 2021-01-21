Today at the News Stands

General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Statesman:
* Judges set out issues for election petition
* Frema: Govt committed to human rights in COVID-19 fight
Chronicle:
* Robbers loot GCB Bank Bullion van; gun down innocent cop
* NDC MPs want to obstruct govt business - Afenyo Markin
Daily Guide:
* US civil rights activist lauds Nana COVID-19 fight
* Trump out, Biden takes over US
* Mahama Vrs Nana..5 key issues to judge
Daily Graphic:
* Baby harvesting syndicate busted; they include 2 doctors, 4 nurses
*Election petition: Supreme Court outlines roadmap for trial