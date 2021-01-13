Today at the News Stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 01 13Article 1153187

General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Republic Press:

*Rawlings goes Home Jan.27

* Kids nose masks price goes up

The Chornicle:

*Total lockdown imminent - GMA President

* Madam Frema Opare merits second term in office - Jinapor

Daily Guide:

* Jubilee freezes new contracts

* Governing Boards dissolved

The Inquisitor:

* Rough Tactics: Veep, Allan set NPP ablaze

* Accra Digital Center Boss tackles Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Daily Graphic:

* Sale of educational materials bounces back. After nine months of school closure

* NPP, NDC 'battle' ready. They litigate over 16 Parliamentary seats.

Ghanaian Times:

*Late President Rawlings to go home Wednesday, Jan. 27.

* 1,941 public schools undergo disinfection in CR.

