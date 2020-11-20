Today at the News Stands

General News of Friday, 20 November 2020
Source: Ghana Celebrities
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* Honour Rawlings with peaceful elections - House of Chiefs charges Ghanaians
* Vice-president pays for waakye service with QR code scanner.
The New Weekend Crusading Guide:
* Martin Amidu takes on Kennedy Agyapong!
* Krokobite, Langba and Tuba install new chiefs.
The Informer:
* Team Mahama denigrates Rawlings
* NLA refutes JoyNews $10m scandal allegation.
Ghanaian Times:
* Former President Rawlings was fair, firm, principled - Dr Agyapong
* ECG signs deal to install 200 charging systems for electric cars.
Daily Guide:
* NPP targets 25% for Nana, 5 seats in Volta.
*QR Code system starts.
