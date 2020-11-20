General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* Honour Rawlings with peaceful elections - House of Chiefs charges Ghanaians



* Vice-president pays for waakye service with QR code scanner.



The New Weekend Crusading Guide:



* Martin Amidu takes on Kennedy Agyapong!



* Krokobite, Langba and Tuba install new chiefs.



The Informer:



* Team Mahama denigrates Rawlings



* NLA refutes JoyNews $10m scandal allegation.



Ghanaian Times:



* Former President Rawlings was fair, firm, principled - Dr Agyapong



* ECG signs deal to install 200 charging systems for electric cars.



Daily Guide:



* NPP targets 25% for Nana, 5 seats in Volta.



*QR Code system starts.

