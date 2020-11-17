General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Finder:



* Amidu resigns - after 32 months in office.



* Government and Huawei to build 1,000 rural telephony sites.



The Chornicle:



* Rawlings was an enigma - Mahama



* BOST made losses under Awuah Darko - Management.



Daily Graphic:



* Electoral materials go to regions.



* Five to 12-year-olds to test for COVID-19 at KIA



Ghanaian Times:



* Martin Amidu resigns.



* Police foil another bank robbery in Accra.



Daily Guide:



* How NDC lashed Rawlings - ET Mensah says.



* NPP MP 'killers' trial adjourned.



New Crusading Guide:



* Western North Minister commends Zoomlion



* Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor



Daily Statesman:



* Police ready for peaceful election



* Information Minister cautions on spike in COVID-19 cases



B&FT:



* Agric needs practical incentives to sustain economic growth



* Ghana well-positioned to attract socially-responsible FDIs - HIPC Boss

