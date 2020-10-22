Today at news stands

General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic:
* Gold Assay Centre blocks GH¢14m tax evasion
* President Akufo-Addo calls for calm in Nigeria
Daily Guide:
* NPP MP 'killers' caged
* Bono 60-year-old refuse dump cleared
Ghanaian Times:
* After days of violent protests, bloodshed in Nigeria: Pres, world leaders call for calm
* Politicians must allow public institutions to work - Antwi-Danso
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.