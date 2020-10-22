Today at news stands

General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Daily Graphic:



* Gold Assay Centre blocks GH¢14m tax evasion



* President Akufo-Addo calls for calm in Nigeria



Daily Guide:



* NPP MP 'killers' caged



* Bono 60-year-old refuse dump cleared



Ghanaian Times:



* After days of violent protests, bloodshed in Nigeria: Pres, world leaders call for calm



* Politicians must allow public institutions to work - Antwi-Danso

