Tips on how to deal with online bullies

Block messages and accounts that attack you. File photo

Online bullies have become the order of the day. Mean-spirited individuals continue to attack and spew derogatory comments by trolling on various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



These people hide behind their keyboards and torment their victims and do not stop until, in extreme cases, their target make worse decisions like committing suicide.



Below are some few tips on how to deal with all the negative energy from online bullies.



1. Do not respond or reply to the messages



You need to develop a thick skin, you've got to shake it off. Just remember that you cannot please anybody…you are not Ghana Jollof.



Some cyberbullies are always digging around to find faults with your posts. As much as possible, just do you and focus on what makes you happy.



There are days where you might be at the crossroad with regards to clapping back at your critics or just letting it slide.



Note that once you reply, you give them an upper hand. You need to chew it over, not all battles need to be fought…be selective.



2. Block messages and accounts that attack you



Out of sight, is out of mind. You need to cut it! Block the haters. Some people are insensitive and mean-spirited and will also have something negative to say about your personality.



It is advisable to block such persons who continuously attack you under your posts. It is quite obvious that cyberbullies purposely target key personalities just to make it to the trends.



3. If you can, suspend your account



Sometimes you need to take a break from all the negativity. You can’t come and kill yourself.



The internet is not a safe place. Some individuals hid behind fake accounts just to torment you. Don’t let them win, you can deactivate your account in the heat of an attack which might be formed against you.



You can always re-activate your account when the storm is over.



4. Report the account to your internet service provider or the website



Don’t let bullies get away with their daily rants, report such accounts to your service provider for assistance.



Internet service providers are on standby to protect consumers by default from cyber attacks.



All abuse-related complaints are handled by ISPs. Almost all the social media platforms offer options for reporting demeaning posts which can be removed, now that's good news.



5. Report threats to the police



You can, to some extent ignore mean comments. However, do not take threats lightly. Report such cases to the police for further investigations.



Don't take threats for granted, there are laws available to protect you.





