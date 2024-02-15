Timing of your reshuffle is late - Dr. Asah Asante tells Akufo Addo

Diasporia News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has described the reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as coming at a rather late time.



He holds the opinion that although the plan is a good one, the timing is too late.



Speaking on "Ghana Tonight" on TV3 monitored by Peacefmonline.com, Dr. Asah-Asante noted that, "if we are to have a reshuffle it is a fine idea, but it is coming at a very late period within the year.



"One would have expected the government to have reshuffled a long time until now but as the saying goes better late than never," he stressed.



As a way of admonishment, the lecturer told the new appointees to work assiduously to give the government some credibility for the upcoming December general polls.



Dr Asah-Asante noted that people are frustrated and disenchanted over economic challenges and the government’s inability to resolve those challenges on time.



He said, “Now, whoever is coming in needs to be able to double their efforts of coming in order to give the government effectively some breather for the election campaign.



“They have a lot ahead of them in terms of the way they need to fix things to win the confidence of the people because people are disenchanted, people are worried, means of livelihood are affected by the day, and so there is a whole lot that government needs to fix if it wants to put its act together and be able to fight the campaign and more.”



In a letter dated Wednesday 14th February, 2024, the President, Nana Akufo Addo effected a major ministerial reshuffle.



Some ministers were assigned to different ministries while others were kicked out of office.



Top of the lists of the latter group is the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako- Atta; Health Minister, Kweku Agyemang Manu, amongst others.