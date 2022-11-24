‘Time has proven that your ideas are not helping the economy’ – NPP presidential hopeful to Ofori-Atta

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kojo Nsafoah Poku, has urged Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to heed calls for him to step down from his position.



According to him, the calls are justified because the worsening economic conditions in the country prove that his policies are not working.



“You come with a good intention to work for the country but time has proven that your ideas are not working and so we urging you to step aside for someone else to come in.



“When he was at Data Bank, the bank was successful. When he did Enterprise Insurance, it was successful. If it was not successful, he will have changed something,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that the finance ministry has also been misapplying funds to collect.



“PIAC also has a problem with the ministry of finance. If they (the ministry) collect money into a fund it does not use the money for its intended purpose,” he said.



IB/BOG