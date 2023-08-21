‘Time for a Ghanaian to take over’ – Why UG’s second principal resigned in 1961

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Dr. Raymond Henry Stoughton, the last Principal of the then University College of Ghana (now University of Ghana) gave an interesting reason for quitting his post in 1661, having served in the role for four years.



Stoughton tendered his resignation to the Council at the time stating that it was time for a Ghanaian to take over the reins of the college.



“The time has come for a Ghanaian to be head of the country’s premier educational institution,” he was quoted to have said according to a Daily Graphic report dated May 21.



The Graphic report added: Announcing this, the College1 Council stated that the resignation which had been “reluctantly accepted” takes effect from September 30 this year.



Dr. Stoughton was appointed Principal of the University College of Ghana in 1957 in succession to Mr. B. M. Balme, the first Principal.



The records show that despite his reason for retiring, another foreigner took over as the first Vice Chancellor when UG was born in the person of Conor Cruise O'Brien (1962-1965), it was after him that the first Ghanaian in the person of Alexander Adum Kwapong served from 1966-1975.



Stoughton, thus, was the last Principal of the College even as the then Kwame Nkrumah government acted on a Commission report that will later transition the then University College of Ghana and the Kumasi College of Technology to full-fledged universities.



The two new universities will be established: “one in Accra to be known as the University of Accra and the other at Kumasi to be known as the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi,” the report added.



Read the Daily Graphic Report below:



Monday, May 29, 1961



Stoughton quits: I feel Ghanaian should be ‘Varsity head’



Dr. R. H. Stoughton, Principal of the University College of Ghana, tendered in his resignation at the weekend stating that he felt “the time has come for a Ghanaian to be head of the country’s premier educational institution.”



Announcing this, the College Council stated that the resignation which had been “reluctantly accepted” takes effect from September 30 this year.



The council also emphasized that since early October and December last year the principal expressed his readiness to relinquish his office to a Ghanaian.



A statement issued by the President’s office in Accra said that the Government would soon publish a report together with a White Paper on the Commission appointed to inquire into University Education in Ghana. The commission in its report recommended the establishment of two universities.



In order to facilitate the implementation of the recommendations in the report, the Government has decided that as from the end of the academic year (1960 – 1961) the University College of Ghana and the Kumasi College of Technology will cease to exist.



Two new universities will be established: one in Accra to be known as the University of Accra and the other at Kumasi to be known as the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.



The two universities will be located respectively in the buildings of the University College at Legon and the College of Technology at Kumasi. In addition, a university college will be established in Cape Coast.



Dr. Stoughton was appointed Principal of the University College of Ghana in 1957 in succession to Mr. B. M. Balme, the first Principal.



