Tiger Eye petitions CHRAJ to investigate Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, has confirmed receipt of a petition from Tiger Eye PI, the outfit of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



According to Whittal, Anas' outfit wants CHRAJ to investigate Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta for the conflict of interest allegation levelled against him for the involvement of his bank, Databank, in foreign loans contracted by the government of Ghana.



He added that the commission is currently examining the petition to determine whether it has merit, myjoyonline.com reports.



“The allegations are that there is conflict of interest in terms of their official duties as public officers and the companies in which they have interest in terms of government bonds.



“And so the case is going through the standard process of assessment in order to make sure that it meets procedural requirement under the Commission’s regulation as well as whether it is really within the mandate of the Commission.



“Based on that, we will then decide what next steps to take,” Whittal is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.



Anas’ recent documentary, “Galamsey Economy”, led to the firing of Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, on Monday, November 14, 2022 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Charles Adu Boahen alleged in the documentary that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get their backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition:







IB/BOG