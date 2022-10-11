Thugs attack Suame Corn mill operators, 19-year-old sustains severe injury

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Kwadwo Abdulai, a 19-year-old corn mill operator, has sustained a severe injury on his right hand after being stabbed by thugs who attacked occupants of the Suame market corn mill base.



An eyewitness disclosed that the sad incident happened on Sunday morning after a group of thugs numbering over 15 stormed the area occupied by the corn mill operators.



The attack was said to have been perpetrated by an unidentified group who later demolished the entire place.



According to the victims, the thugs attacked them with offensive weapons before destroying their corn mill machines and subsequently demolishing the entire place.



The 19-year-old Abdulai, narrating his ordeal, said he was asleep when he heard shouts that some attackers were coming after them.



"We all started running since we didn't know what was happening, and in the course of running, I met some of these macho men, some of them holding offensive materials. One of them tried stabbing me in the stomach with a knife, but I was able to prevent the action with my hand, hence the stabbing on my hand," he said.



According to him, about three of the boys were known persons from Tafo.



Mr. Abdullah Amoako, one of the victims and a corn-mill operating machine owner, told GhanaWeb that the occupants owning the place have legal documents.



Mr. Akwasi Ofei, another victim showing his documents, revealed that the place was given to them by the Otumfuo Sanaahene with all the requirements.



Meanwhile, most of the victims have accused the Suame MCE, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, of being the person behind the attacks.



Backing the claims, they said, the MCE for the last two months had been threatening with an eviction on several occasions.



They, however, appealed to the authorities to immediately investigate the issue and bring perpetrators to book.



Reports further reveal that the police are now investigating the issue.