Three top state institutions that have sacked staff over corruption in one month

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some state institutions in recent times have dismissed their staff over bribery and corruption-related issues in order to overcome the canker in Ghana.



Interestingly, the month of August 2023, has seen three state institutions sacking staff for misconduct, specifically in the area of corruption.



The three state institutions encompass the National Insurance Authority (NIA), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Passport office in Accra.





1. Passport Office



The dismissal started when Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway expressed her displeasure at the rate of extortions and corruption at the Passport Office.



The Minister bemoaned the fact that politicians are constantly blamed for corruption while, in most situations, civil workers initiate corrupt actions and politicians are blamed for them.



On Monday, August 14, 2023, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway ordered that all those who have overstayed leave the office.



She said, “Everybody who has been here for more than one year, from Monday on, please do not come back because you have been changed. We want to restore some sanity. Every time politicians are corrupt, meanwhile, it is some public civil servants who will do things that shouldn’t be done, and then they will be put on politicians,” She said.





2. National Identification Authority (NIA)



The National Identification Authority (NIA) dismissed 10 staff after they were found guilty of misconduct and unauthorized collection of monies from some Ghana Card applicants on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the staff were indicted after an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) found them guilty of breaching the authority's regulations.



“This decision was after a thorough investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



“This included the interdiction of the affected officers, the appointment of a disciplinary committee of inquiry to provide a hearing for each officer in accordance with the law, and management’s subsequent acceptance of the disciplinary committee’s recommendations,” the report stated.





3. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)



On Thursday, August 24 2023, the DailyGuide newspaper reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) asked 11 top executives to go home over their alleged involvement in activities that resulted in financial losses for the company.



As reported by dailyguidenetwork.com, the list of these executives include Treasury Executives, a Senior IT Assistant, an Assistant Accounting Officer, Artisans, and Customer Service Officers, along with other senior personnel.



The report disclosed that the implicated executives had engaged in a range of illicit actions that had a detrimental impact on the company's finances.



The allegations against these individuals include manipulation and fabrication of records, unauthorized alterations to payment records, and improper payments and transfers, among other activities that inflicted financial harm upon the ECG.



“As of August 2023, 11 top executives of the ECG from the various regions have been sacked by management for causing financial loss to the company,” the source said according to the dailyguidenetwork.com



