Three policemen 'sacked' by National Security to face further probe, disciplinary action

Three police officers inplicated in an assault on journalist Caleb Kudah are set to face a further probe and disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service.



The National Security Ministry after an in-house investigation implicated the three policemen and the Ministry's Director of Operations, withdrawing their secondments and referring them to their original insitutions.



According to a May 20, 2021 statement by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, “The three (3) police officers involved have been withdrawn and are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and disciplinary action.”



Earlier, the ministry had stated that it had instituted an investigation into the assault, following which it concluded that the actions of its operatives violated the ministry’s operating standards.



Also, the secondment of the Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, has been withdrawn.



“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action,” the statement partly read.



Caleb Kudah, a 28-year-old journalist with Accra-based Citi FM was arrested, detained and allegedly tortured by the National Security oepratives.



The journalist is said to have been arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security. While the body claims he filmed installations, Mr. Kudah maintained he rather filmed some grounded MASLOC cars parked at its premises to back his investigations.



Some National Security personnel, numbering seven later stormed the premises of the media house with the intention to arrest Zoe Abu-Baidoo, a colleague of Caleb’s over claims she had received unauthorized piece of information from his colleague Caleb Kudah.