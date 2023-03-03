Three police officers critically injured after a school bus crashed into a barrier in Obuasi

Regional News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three police officers are in critical condition after the Jita school bus with registration number, GN6920-13 ran into the Kwabenakwa Police Barrier in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



According to reports gathered by rainbowradioonline.com, the school bus carrying students from neighbouring communities collided with the Kwabenakwa police barrier, crushing the officers after the driver lost control of the steer due to a failed brake.



The officers on the scene were inspecting a long vehicle that was fully loaded with canoes.



One person suffered a broken jaw, and two others were paralysed.



On the other hand, the bus driver also sustained injury.



The victims were taken to Obuasi’s SDA Hospital for intensive care.