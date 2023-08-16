Three-month-old baby abandoned at a steel bending workshop found alive

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A three-month-old baby was discovered alive after her mother abandoned her.



The infant girl was abandoned in the bush near Gomoa Akraman in the central area.



According to several of the site employees who discovered the newborn, they were leaving work when they heard the baby’s cry in the bush.



They raced over and discovered a newborn on a table used for bending steel at their workplace.



The police have been notified, and the baby has been turned over to the social welfare department.



The baby’s mother has yet to be identified.