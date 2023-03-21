You are here: HomeNews2023 03 21Article 1734932

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Three in critical condition, 16 injured in Gomoa Onyaadze crash

Three passengers are in critical condition while sixteen others are injured after the Benz Sprinter bus they were travelling in from New Edubiase burst a tyre and somersaulted several times.

The accident happened on Monday, March 20, 2023, at dawn at Gomoa Onyaadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The impact of the crash resulted in three passengers sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Eleven females and eight males were involved in the accident and are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

