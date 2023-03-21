Three in critical condition, 16 injured in Gomoa Onyaadze crash

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

Three passengers are in critical condition while sixteen others are injured after the Benz Sprinter bus they were travelling in from New Edubiase burst a tyre and somersaulted several times.



The accident happened on Monday, March 20, 2023, at dawn at Gomoa Onyaadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.



The impact of the crash resulted in three passengers sustaining life-threatening injuries.



Eleven females and eight males were involved in the accident and are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.