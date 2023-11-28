This young man explains why he is into the 'Okada' business

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Enoch left his hometown in the Central Region to seek employment in the Greater Accra Region. Arriving in the city, one of the jobs he was lucky to involve himself in was the "Okada" business.



Speaking with GhanaWeb's Abigail Boakye Johnson on Everyday People, Enoch explained his involvement in the Okada business, a venture people perceive to be risky.



In his words, it is not easy to get employment in the country, a reason he ventured into that business.



He adds that it was his dream to become a policeman if he had furthered his education to a certain level, but he couldn’t pursue such a goal.



“The Okada business is not a business I wanted to do. You and I know there is no employment in this country which is why I am engaging in this motor business to survive. I wanted to join the police if I had furthered my education”.



This Okada rider has the conviction that it will be difficult for one to get employed in the government sector if the person has no protocol, concluding that the country’s government officials are nepotistic.



Enoch mentioned he made several attempts to work in the government sector but his attempts were unsuccessful, blaming his rejection on the fact that he has no protocol.



He backed his claims by stating that he knows several people who are government employers because they have relatives and friends who are government officials.



“There are so many reasons why I couldn’t become a policeman. In Ghana, you can have the best education and also be an intelligent person but if you do not know anyone in the government sector, it will be difficult to get employed”.



“I tried several times last two years but none of my applications went through. I was discouraged this year which is why I didn’t apply to work at any government institution. I know a lot of people who have been employed there because they know some government officials. Some people do not deserve the job but because they know someone, they're pushed into it”, he said.



