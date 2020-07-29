General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

This year’s election campaign is going to be a thriller – Joshua Alabi assures

play videoProfessor Joshua Alabi, Campaign Manager of the National Democratic Congress

Campaign Manager of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Joshua Alabi has assured Ghanaians that this year’s election will be different from anything they have known in the last two decades.



He says his outfit is ready to roll-out new strategies for this year’s election campaign which will see the NDC win the 2020 elections.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, Joshua Alabi said the party will soon launch its manifesto, a manifesto that he affirms will address issues that affect the country and also show the party’s readiness to return to power.



“Very soon we are going to outdoor our manifesto, so we are ready for the December elections. We are going to campaign based on issues. This year’s election campaign is going to be a thriller, just enjoy it and you will see John Mahama and Jane in the flagstaff house after December”. He said



Joshua Alabi added that he is confident there will be a one-touch victory for the NDC following the reassessed policies and strategies.



He concluded that with the support and brilliance of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC will be able to promote the ‘John and Jane’ brand ahead of the elections.









