Saturday, 19 December 2020

This 'trumpish' behaviour of yours must end now! - Sam Pyne blasts Mahama

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to bring his fanatics to order.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Sam Pyne slammed Mr. Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for refusing to acknowledge the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He cautioned them to watch their utterances regarding the President, stressing the election results have been gazetted, so any person who disregards Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect will be committing a treasonable offence.



The gazetting to the results and EC declaration, he asserted, makes the ''President officially, legally the President-elect".



He also admonished Mr. Mahama to go to the Supreme Court if he believes in his election fraud claims.



"This trumpish conduct of the former President and the NDC must end . . . I plead with former President Mahama to talk to his people and himself to pay heed to the elders telling him to send his evidence to court," he stated.





