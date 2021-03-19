'This nonsense must stop' - Lawyer slams ambitious NPP presidential aspirants

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Private Legal Practitioner, Gary Nimako Marfo, has slammed those who have started campaigning for flagbearership slots of the New Patriotic Party.



To him, such acts do not send any good signal for the party and to Ghanaians as well.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that those doing this just barely 3 months into the second term of the Akufo-Addo government shows that they do not have the party at heart.



"This is the second term of a government that struggled to convince Ghanaians at the polls and needs to retain power in the next elections. However, they need to work hard to win the trust of Ghanaians to enable them consolidate their hold over governance."



"This is also the time everybody needs to be on board to help the president prosecute its better agenda but to begin jostling for power at this time that there is work to be done is totally insane," he added.



Following the recent emergence of posters advertising the candidatures of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Food and Agriculture,

Owusu Akoto Afriyie, another one for the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has also surfaced on the internet.



Only a few months into the second term of the current government and with at least three years more to go for the next general elections in the country, the interest in who leads the NPP is already gaining momentum.