'This man is very disrespectful' - Twifo Hemang Traditional Council rejects Akufo-Addo's DCE nominee

The Twifo Hemang Traditional Council has rejected the nomination of Nana Kweku Abban as the District Chief Executive nominee, citing his alleged disrespectfulness.



Otumfuo Amoah Sasraki IV, the Omanhene of the Twifo Hemang Traditional Council, expressed dissatisfaction with Nana Kweku Abban's behaviour, stating that he has failed to show up before the Traditional Council despite being summoned for the past two years.



He emphasized that the rejection of the nominee was not intended to challenge the president's decision but rather to highlight the nominee's misconduct and lack of respect for traditional authorities.



"We need someone who will respect traditional authorities, who will not insult us, who will not abuse and disrespect. We want somebody to work with, not someone who will sit above us.



"This is not to challenge our president; we are in no way challenging the president of the state. We want to inform him about the conduct of this individual, whom he might not be aware of. This man is very disrespectful. We have invited him for two years now, and he has not shown up. He decided not to come, so today we are expressing our dissatisfaction with the entire traditional leadership, and this is to show how serious and sad we are," Otumfuo Amoah Sasraki IV said in an interview with UTV.



