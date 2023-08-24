This is what NPP expects from delegates during the Super Delegates Conference

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party has released a guideline on how it expects the Super Delegates Conference slated for Saturday, August 26, 2023, to proceed.



The party that is looking forward to cutting down the number of its presidential aspirants from 10 to 5 during the Super Delegates Conference has disclosed that the August 26 conference is fully entrusted into the hands of the Electoral Commission.



In a letter dated, August 24, 2023, and signed by the secretary of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, disclosed that the move to leave the entire election procedure to the Electoral Commission will promote transparency.



The NPP further cautioned the party’s delegates to desist from taking pictures of cast ballots or face punitive actions for breaching regulations.



“We wish to emphasise that capturing images of cast ballots is strictly prohibited and constitutes a breach of electoral regulations, warranting punitive actions.



“It is essential to note that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offence. We hereby serve notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law. Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” the party letter read.



NPP delegates are also expected to carry their identification cards for verification as well as conform to all electoral laws, regulations, and rules on the ground.



The New Patriotic Party also requests a suspension of planned programmes that require the camping of delegates this week.



