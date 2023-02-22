This is not the time for 'na who cause am' - Addai-Nimoh pushes for solutions to current economic mess

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

A former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has said that this is not the time in the country to be looking for who caused the economic challenges the nation is currently facing.



Rather, he said, this is the time to be looking for solutions.



The New Patriotic Party stalwart, who is seeking to become the party’s next flagbearer, told GhanaWeb that there is no doubt that there is currently a big economic problem in the country.



He, however, indicated that until solutions are found, it would not be prudent to be pushing blame on anyone.



“The problem is that our debt is not sustainable. We are using about 70% of our domestic revenue to service our debt, so, how much is remaining to pay for compensation, how much is remaining to pay for other government services and statutory payments. Then, how much will remain for you to undertake investment projects in terms of infrastructure, roads, schools, hospitals, and then the ability to feed yourself.



“So, currently, we have a problem. I do not want us to focus our attention on what I will call ‘na who cause am?’ in this case, where there is a problem, you look for a solution to the problem. Then when the solution is secured, then we can come back home and ask ourselves, who is the causative agent, or who caused that?” he said.



On the subject of his chances at becoming the New Patriotic Party’s next flagbearer, Francis Addai-Nimoh stated that he drew a pattern of how people who have tried to lead the party after having once served in the previous government, have always failed.



By doing so, he positioned himself as the best candidate for the NPP, confident that he will lead it to another election victory.



Watch his interview with GhanaWeb TV’s Etsey Atisu below:















