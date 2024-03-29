This is not funny anymore – Alan Kyerematen on ‘dumsor’

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

In the wake of recent power outages plaguing the country, Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, has emphasised the need for new managers of the affairs of the country head of the 2024 general election.



According to him, the recent power outages, which have had severe consequences such as endangering the lives of infants reliant on life support systems at the Tema General Hospital, require accountability.



Speaking out against the inadequate provision of electricity services in a Twitter post on March 28, 2024, Kyerematen emphasized that Ghanaians deserve better.



He expressed concern over the situation where power shortages posed a risk to the lives of vulnerable patients.



“This is no longer funny. The system has to change. Ghanaians deserve better. Ghana will rise again!” Kyerematen exclaimed.



Viral videos amid outrage







In the latest video from the hospital, some mothers are captured fanning their babies with cloth because of the heat in the wards after the electricity went out.



A newborn is said to have died due to the erratic power supply situation at the facility, Accra-based GHOne TV has reported.



"Erratic power cut on Tuesday evening plunged the neonatal unit of Tema General Hospital into chaos, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of a newborn," the channel posted on social media on March 27, 2024.



"The neonatal unit, where infants requiring intensive care are housed, relies heavily on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices. The generator intended to provide backup power for the unit is prone to shutting down when overloaded," their post added.



The hospital has since clarified that no one died during the outage, a claim that has been challenged by a family.



Calls for a power outage timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been dismissed by the power distributor and the energy minister.



Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's remark that those who want a timetable should produce theirs has triggered a massive backlash online even though the ministry has clarified that the comments were misconstrued.







