'This is not democracy' - Barker-Vormawor speaks out as police arrest #OccupyJulorbi protestors

Thursday, 21 September 2023

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the demonstrators of #OccupyJulorbi, has questioned the essence of democracy as he and fellow protestors were arrested by the police.



Barker-Vormawor, whose voice resonated amidst the unfolding events, stated, "We have just been arrested and taken to the police headquarters. We will provide legal assistance to all those who have been arrested today. This is not democracy."



The arresting scenes, captured in videos that have since circulated on social media, depict the police loading protesters onto a bus.



The incident occurred as the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub faced a severe setback due to the arrests.



These events followed the protestors' refusal to comply with a police injunction issued just one day before the scheduled demonstration.



Democracy Hub had emphasized that they had not received formal notification of the court order, which led them to press on with their peaceful march.





