‘This is crude, unpalatable, unacceptable’ – Annoh-Dompreh slams Mahama for mocking Akufo-Addo’s 'foreign accent'

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama for mocking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 'foreign' accent.



In a tweet shared on Friday, April 14, 2023, Annoh-Dompreh said that Mahama’s action was rude and totally unacceptable.



He also questioned Mahama’s definition of foreign accents.



The MP, who was reacting to a news report of the former president’s remarks, added that the media stop wasting time on such issues.



“This is crude, unpalatable, unacceptable, and particularly strange! … What do you define as a foreign accent?” parts of the tweet read.



Watch what Mahama said:



Former President John Dramani Mahama while addressing delegates and officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suhum, in the Eastern Region, said that Akufo-Addo taught governing a country is about slanging and using big vocabulary in his statements.



“They have a foreign accent, but I have a Ghanaian accent… But these numerous slang and big English doesn’t develop a country,” Mahama said in Twi.



He went on to mimic some of the famous utterances of President Akufo-Addo to the amusement of the crowd.



“NPP is gonna come and transform Ghana in one and a half years. When we come, we’ll give you one district, one factory," Mahama said in Akufo-Addo's voice.



“He doesn’t only slang in English, he slangs also in Twi 'yԑ tse sika so nanso ԑkom de yen. Ghana ya yԑ mobo dodo',” Mahama added as he was laughing his head off.



The phrase above means that “we (Ghanaians) have wealth, but we are hungry. Ghana has become too sad”.



View Annoh-Domprah’s tweet plus a video of Mahama’s comment below:









This is crude, unpalatable, unacceptable, and particularly strange!..

What do you define as a foreign accent?..

Joynews.stop wasting time on this. https://t.co/yRR4m1XbON — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) April 14, 2023

IB/FNOQ