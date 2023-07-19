This is childishness, bow your head in shame - Annoh-Dompreh slams minority over boycott of parliament

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has slammed the minority caucus of parliament for its decision to boycott sitting in the parliament over the prosecution of their MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



Speaking to the media at parliament on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Annoh-Dompreh said that the move by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs does not make sense because they are still attending meetings of committees of the house.



He described the actions of the minority as immature and suggested that they should stop attending committee meetings if they truly want to boycott parliament.



“… Ato Forson said you are going to boycott parliament, are committee meetings not part of parliament? It is. So, who are you deceiving? Ato Forson should come clear on this matter.



“I think that they should bury their head down in shame. This is a very unpopular decision by leadership. I know their side is divided about it. If you want to boycott parliament, boycott parliament in its entirety, don’t pick and choose.



“You go for committee meeting yet you say that you won’t come to the chamber. At the end of the day, all the deliberations, whether it is a referral by the speaker, is a bill or some agreements that are being considered by the committee, it would eventually be brought to the chamber for it to be debated or for us to adapt or otherwise… this is childish,” he said.



He added that the decision by the NDC MPs to boycott parliament is not principled.



On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, parliamentary proceedings came to a standstill as the Minority Caucus continued its boycott of sittings in support of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



This was the fourth instance of the minority members abstaining from participating in parliamentary business.



The decision to boycott parliament was announced by members of the caucus during Quayson's swearing-in ceremony on July 4.



Their solidarity with Quayson stems from his ongoing criminal case concerning allegations of dual citizenship, which is constitutionally prohibited for Members of Parliament in Ghana.



Despite the Supreme Court annulling his 2020 parliamentary victory, Quayson contested in the subsequent by-election and secured an even larger margin of victory.



As a result of the minority members' support for Quayson, the attendance in Parliament today was significantly reduced, with only 23 majority MPs present for the sitting.



The boycott by the minority has effectively paralyzed parliamentary business, leading to a disruption in the legislative process as the house is compelled to adjourn.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











