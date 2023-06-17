This is a joke, after destroying our economy, Bawumia is now saying he wants to be president – Kpebu

Politics of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has taken a swipe at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over his bid to become president of the nation.



Speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘The KeyPoints’ programme, on June 16, 2023, the lawyer, who described Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid as a joke, said that the vice president would be no different than his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that if Bawumia was truly an upright person, he would have fought Akufo-Addo over the corruption in this government and would have resigned a long time ago.



“After throwing us into a deep economic crater, the cost-of-living crisis we are suffering, everything we are suffering, he has the nerves to come and to come back and say he wants to be president.



“Let us be serious, it is like a joke, a total joke. It is like we are being taken for fools. Because these were the very things, he sang in 2016 and then we voted for him. And then he comes and he has not been able to do jack and he comes to say that now he wants to be president.



“Birds of a feather, flock together. If Bawumia wasn’t like Akufo-Addo, the two of them couldn’t have co-existed in peace and in so much harmony. They are of the same mind, the way we have seen President Akufo-Addo, that is the same way Bawumia is going to turn out to be. Trust me, there would be no difference,” he said.



He added that if the vice president “was very upright, he wouldn’t let corruption flourish in Ghana and all that, he would have fought President Akufo-Addo, he would have resigned”.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, June 17, 2023, filed his nomination for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



He appears to enjoy the support of the government in his presidential bid with a number of ministers of state and over 100 members of parliament declaring their support for him.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV







>



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:















IB/FNOQ