Think before you vote, many wolves come clothed as sheep – KKD tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Ghana is set to go to the polls to elect a president as well as parliamentary candidates to lead the country come December 7, 2020.



With barely 4 months into the general elections, Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD, has advised citizens to “think before they vote” adding that some politicians will promise anything just to get electorates to vote them into office.



According to him, “many wolves come clothed as sheep”, and it is therefore left to the populace to do due diligence in ensuring that the right people are voted into office.



He again admonished party faithful not to exercise fear but rather to speak against unfavourable policies that the government may roll out.



KKD who took to his Instagram page to share his sentiments wrote, “Think before you vote, and don’t stop thinking after you vote. You may vote for a party and still condemn some things they propose or do. You may reject a party and still accept some things they propose or do. None is perfect by any means. Think. Question everything. Speak. Many wolves come clothed as sheep. Think before you vote, and don’t stop thinking after you vote.”



The two main political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress are seeking mandate from Ghanaians to rule the nation in the next administration.



The sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the flagbearer of the NPP is looking forward to being retained in office whereas the leading opposition party, NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is hoping to be re-elected as president in December polls.



The NPP on Saturday, August 22, 2020, launched their manifesto at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region. Among the promises captured in the manifesto included the expansion of the 1 District, One Factory policy, the completion of the University of Ghana stadium, tax waiver on all imported sanitary products among others.



The National Democratic Congress Congress will also launch their party’s manifesto on Monday, August 31, 2020, to reveal the plans they have for the nation.

