Things are getting better and will get better – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the country will soon experience a stable economy.



Ghana, for a while now, has been experiencing an unstable economy making living difficult for most Ghanaians. Some areas that have been affected by this economic turnover include a rise in fuel and the high prices of food items.



According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, Nana Akufo-Addo, in addressing Muslims during the 2023 Eid-al-Adha celebration, stated that the country has begun to experience some changes in the economy and this has been achieved through the Gold for Oil Programme.



He also said that his government is working harder to restore the economy back to its feet and Ghanaians will soon testify to it.



“I said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives, but we know how to bring back an economy. I stand by those words. Insha Allah, we are working to restore the economy to full health, and, Insha Allah, we shall do so.



“The currency has seen some stability lately, and, through the Gold for Oil Programme, we have seen the stability in the prices of petroleum products as well, all of which are bringing inflation down. Things are getting better, and will get better, I can assure you. Things are getting better and will get better,” he said.



In his address, the president reminded Ghanaians of the policies they have successfully embarked on and how the economy has risen by 4.2%.



He stated: “We have continued to keep the lights on. We have continued to provide free SHS education. We have continued to ensure drone delivery of critical medicines to needy and remote communities. We have continued to keep the Zongo Development Fund. We have continued to build new roads and repair old ones. We have continued with our 1 -District-1 -Factory policy, and the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs.



“It is this attitude and commitment by the Government that have enabled us to obtain an IMF programme in record time. As you can see, we are beginning to navigate the turbulence, with our economy growing by 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023.”



ED/DA