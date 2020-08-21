Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

They provided figures not names of projects – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister Under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Ofosu Kwakye, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only provided figures and not names of projects.



According to Ofosu Kwakye, unlike the National Democratic Congress who went further in stating the names of projects in addition to the figures; the New Patriotic Party has failed to mention the names of their projects.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaCrusader he said:



“We have actually published fully the exact name of the school, where the project is taking place. We have published a full list of schools. I’m telling you that we don’t just do regional aggregate as he is requesting”.



He indicated that NPP only talks about regional breakdown, while the NDC on the other hand have gone the extra mile by naming the projects and where it is situated.



“He is even talking about regional breakdown. We have actually gone a bit further to name the specific school. So I will give a random example, there is a place at “Apoanga Gome” is called Apoanga Gome E/P primary school is in Kpando so construction of six unit classroom, office, store completed”. Mr. Ofosu Kwakye added.



He explained further that every single projects done by the NDC has the names of the agencies responsible for handling those projects. He named a few.



“Every single project that is done is done by an agency. So even this one that I’m talking to you about it is done by the Ministry of Education, some of them are financed through GETFUND”.



Commenting on the issue of the cost of interchange as claimed by Dr. Bawumia, he stated clearly that it is not true.



“It is completely false for Dr. Bawumia to Claim that because the Kwame Nkrumah interchange costed certain amount, all other interchange when you put them together must cost that same amount”.



With the election getting nearer each passing day, the two dominant parties are on the throats of each other, with regards to which party has done better than the other in terms of infrastructure.

