There will be no more 'Ei Ato' exclamation - Afenyo-Markin promises Minority Leader

The Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has pledged a corporation with the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, February 23, 2024, he noted that he needs to change his approach and attitude from being a defender to being a striker, as he had moved from being deputy leader to the Majority Leader of the House.



He said that he would no longer be abrasive or confrontational with the Minority Leader, as he had been in the past when he often exclaimed "Ei Ato" to express his disagreement or displeasure with Forson's statements or actions.



“Honourable Minority Leader, let me assure you that we are going to have a time of bipartisanship. I want to assure you of my commitment. The situation is that when you play the number five position in football, you are the defender and you are supposed to be aggressive. But now, as a striker, I cannot use that strategy. So, there will be no more ei Ato," he said.



The Majority Leader explained also that he is aware of his responsibility and role and that he will not allow any wrinkle or rift to prevail in the House.



“We are going to work together because the happiness and the unity of this House shall materially depend on me and I cannot afford to allow wrinkle to prevail,” he added.



The last time ei Ato resurfaced in parliament



During the vetting of Bryan Acheampong in August 2023, Ato Forson asked that he [Bryan Acheampong] convince Ghanaians about his credibility if given the nod, a question to which Bryan responded: “Today, you don’t trust me? You should be testifying to my credibility. Ei Ato!”.



The expression again showed up in parliament on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during a review of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023.



The then-Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, who sought to challenge claims by the Minority Leader and some minority members that the finance minister’s presentation was nothing to write home about raised points to that effect.



Citing the $3 billion petroleum-based China Development Bank (CDB) loan agreement the country went for when it wanted to build its gas infrastructure in 2011, Afenyo-Markin said Ato Forson failed to successfully secure the loan for Ghanaians.



He also mentioned how the NDC managed the IMF deal situation in 2014.



“This is the same Ato Forson. Ato is it the same you? Eii Ato! Were you not the person who could not draw down on the CDB loan? Were you not the one who could not implement successfully, the IMF facility disbursement seed?



“Are you not the same person? Yes! I tell you on authority that during your time, you could not successfully implement the IMF Deal, sit down!



“Mr. Speaker, this is the same Ato Forson who today, seeks to create the impression about the finance minister?” Afenyo Markin quizzed.



