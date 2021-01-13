General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

There's nothing wrong with a Supreme Court judge telling an NDC MP to vote for Mike Oquaye – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has suggested that the Supreme Court judge who allegedly tried to bribe a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC might have made a mere recommendation to the said MP.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the legal practitioner said that no law bars a justice of the Supreme Court from supporting a political party.



Therefore, a judge who is a sympathizer of a certain party could make recommendations that he or she believes inures to the benefit of that party.



He assumed that the judge in question might have had a relationship with the MP hence the proposal for her to vote the NPP’s nominee for the Speaker of Parliament role.



He therefore advised that before conclusions are made, the relationship between the MP and judge ought to be examined and established.



“The Supreme Court judge is a human being and there is no law in Ghana that bars a Supreme Court from being a sympathizer of a political party. In what capacity was he or she talking to the MP. It could well be that the MP is a daughter, a friend or cousin.



“Maybe the Supreme Court judge has a relationship with the MP and asked him to vote the NPP. So there is nothing wrong with that, if the judge made the request. Supreme Court judges are human beings so if a judge discusses an issue of politics with someone he or she has a relationship with, what's wrong with it?”, he quizzed in a GhanaWeb interview.



Muntaka Mubarak, the MP for Asawase revealed in an interview that one of the 17 judges at the Supreme Court made attempts to have an NDC MP flip to the NPP side during the election of the speaker.



He alleged that the judge enticed the MP with some incentives but the MP did not budge.



“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years,” Muntaka alleged.



