There’s no mistake in the decision-making process of the President - Former MP

Regional News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: GNA

Nii Narh Nartey, a former New Patriotic Party, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, says there is no mistake in the decision-making process of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s current reshuffle.



He explained that the President’s appointments and reassignments were strategic and purposeful.



“The president is acting with foresight and knowledge,” Nartey said in an interview monitored by the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed, and issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it announced that the changes were with immediate effect.



“The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.



Following the reshuffle, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament, for prior approval, the names of the new persons for appointment as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, by articles 78, 79, and 256, respectively, of the Constitution.



Nartey said that there was nothing wrong with the timing of the reshuffle.



“I believe the timing is opportune, particularly assessing the loss of parliamentary seats by some MPs which may diminish their influence in their respective constituencies,” he said.



The former MP, therefore, gave his support for the President’s decisions.



“For me, I think it is the right call, the president knows what he is doing, he believes in the competency of the people that he has reappointed and reassigned them to some of the sectors that he believes they can do much better so for me, I think that is the right time,” he added.