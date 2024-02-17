There’s no 'collabo' between Alan and NPP or NDC – Movement for Change

Politics of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the Movement for Change has described as false, an alleged collaboration between its leader, Alan Kyerematen and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a statement, the Movement for Change maintained that the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in no way represents the interests of Ghana.



According to the statement, the NPP and NDC in their current form continue to undermine the progress of the country and are no longer representatives of ideals of progress and prosperity that define the Ghanaian people.



The movement is calling on all Ghanaians to vote for Alan Kyerematen as President in the 2024 election in the interest of economic prosperity.



It added that Mr Kyerematen and the Movement for Change remain focused towards a government of national unity by engaging every single Ghanaian on a new path of transformation.