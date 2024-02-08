There’s an ongoing plot to disqualify Alan and Cheddar from contesting 2024 election – Political Strategist

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political strategist has alleged that there is an ongoing plot to disqualify the leader and founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, from contesting the presidential election.



William Owusu Ansah, who made the allegation, indicated that the government wants to use the Electoral Commission to disqualify him since he appears to be a threat to the agenda of the government.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



He also alleged that businessman and founder of the ‘New Force’, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, would also be disqualified.



He said that the government is using the electoral body to explain this agenda.



“Alan Kyerematen thinks he will qualify to contest? He should forget about it. He will be disqualified. He and Cheddar will all be disqualified. The contest is between Mahama and Bawumia.



The 2024 election is not going to be an easy ride. The things that will go on during the election will be unimaginable. You are in Ghana; you will see what happens. The decision by the EC to change the close of polls from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. is all part of the machinery being deployed.”