There’re no convincing arguments to rename University of Ghana – UG Vice Chancellor

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has stated there has not been a strong argument why University of Ghana should be renamed.



This comes on the back of calls that the University of Ghana should be named after one of the pillars who contributed in the construction of University J. B Danquah.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Vice Chancellor for UG explained that she is yet to hear any cogent argument for the renaming of University Ghana.



“The University Ghana’s name has recognition all over the world and I have so far not heard sufficient argumentation for the renaming of it. What will be the advantages which we don’t already have and I don’t think it’s even a matter on the table.



“If you have a brand which is doing well which has a global name and recognition, why would you want to throw all of that away and start all over again,” Prof Appiah Amfo stated.



She continued: “I think there are other areas we can focus on in trying to enhance the image of the University.”