There’ll be annoying leadership skirmishes in NPP – Gabby predicts

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko set social media alight as he jokingly, among others, predicted the future of the governing party in 2021.



Similar to how some Ghanaian pastors proffer contradictory prophecies, Mr Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post, Friday night, shared a list of events that could unfold in the New Year –including possible leadership crisis that will befall the governing party.



Featured second on his list, he predicted: “There will be some really annoying leadership skirmishes within the NPP” and that got many talking as the quest to succeed President Akufo-Addo –who is serving his last term in office –gathers momentum on social media.



Already there has been social media campaigns for some individuals including the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has been tipped by political watchers to succeed his boss when the party holds its presidential primaries in the coming years.



Others include Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Railways Minister Joe Ghartey amongst others.



“None of the above has been revealed to me for you to pray over them for redemption”, Gabby jokingly wrote.



“Sorry, if I disappointed you by not adding any deaths. That is too cheap and, in fact, evil.



“Well, at least, I came close with No. 11 and that one was very easy,” he said as he appeared to refer to the upcoming funeral rites of ex-President Rawlings who died after a short illness last year.



Below is his full post on Facebook:



Me too, I can prophesy. Here are my top 12 for 2021:



1. There will be a big leadership fight over control of the NDC, with a faction even calling for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to rejoin.



2. There will be some really annoying leadership skirmishes within the NPP.



3. There will be a major minerals discovery in Ghana. Bigger than Jubilee.



4. Tensions between Russia and the USA will heighten, with Putin and Biden at loggerheads.



5. A big politician will be caught in a major sex scandal.



6. Donald Trump will face prosecution.



7. A major drawn out drama will unfold at Ghana’s Parliament on the night of January 6. One that will keep the entire nation awake all night; a drama like never before.



8. There will be by-elections this year.



9. Arsenal will end the season in top 4 of the EPL.



10. A very big politician will be on trial this year.



11. A very big African statesman will be buried in January.



12. The Supreme Court will rule that the petitioner could not provide any material evidence, in terms of actual numbers, to justify the run-off he is seeking against either Jean Mensa or Akufo-Addo.



PS: None of the above has been revealed to me for you to pray over them for redemption. Sorry, if I disappointed you by not adding any deaths. That is too cheap and, in fact, evil. Well, at least, I came close with No. 11 and that one was very easy.





