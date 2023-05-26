There is no justification for NPP to claim Kumawu as their stronghold – NDC candidate

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Kumawu by-election, Kwasi Amankwaa, has stated that the notion that the Kumawu parliamentary seat is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is incorrect.



Refuting the claims made by the NPP in an interview with TV XYZ on May 25, 2023, Kwasi Amankwaa emphasized that there is insufficient justification to support such assertions.



According to him, he has planned his comeback for the upcoming 2024 elections and eagerly awaits the opportunity for the NPP to prove their stronghold status in Kumawu.



"So, for 2024, I will surely come back because I know in 2024, everyone is fighting their own battles... I am the same NDC candidate who will be contesting for the elections because this is just a by-election."



Challenging the NPP's claim of Kumawu being their stronghold, the NDC candidate added, "I cannot accept that the place is NPP's stronghold as they claim because there are no justifications for that claim, and I will not accept it until they prove themselves. If they are able to prove that, then I don't have anything to say again, but until they are able to prove themselves, they don't have any justifications to claim ownership of Kumawu."



Meanwhile, Ernest Yaw Anim, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the just-ended by-election at Kumawu, emerged as the winner of the election.



Ernest Yaw Anim polled 15,264, representing 70.91% of the valid votes. Kwasi Amankwaa, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also polled 3,723 representing 17.29%.



Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate, secured 2,478, representing 11.51%, while the next Kwaku Duah, who also stood in as an independent candidate, managed some 62 votes representing 0.29%.



Mr. Paul Agyemang, the constituency's returning officer declaring the results revealed that the registered voters were 34,790, whiles the valid votes cast were 21,527, which represented 62.45%. Rejected ballots were 204.















