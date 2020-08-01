General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: My News GH

There is no evidence to suggest Mahama is a corrupt person – Legon Lecturer

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

A political marketing strategist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr Kobby Mensah has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot tag former President John Dramani Mahama as a corrupt person in any capacity.



According to Dr. Kobby Mensah, whether former President John Mahama is corrupt, incompetent, or otherwise will depend on the Ghanaian populace and not on the claims by some people in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Incompetent and corruption tags are just definitions of political actors…The political actors themselves cannot tell who is corrupt or incompetent.”



“If you want to know Mahama or President Akufo-Addo is corrupt, you must go CDD to read afrobarometer”, Dr. Kobby Mensah stated during a telephone conversation on Kumasi-based FM.



At the official outdooring of NDC’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for elections 2020, Former President John Mahama pledged to get rid of corruption in his next government if elected.



“It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers,” he said explaining this would involve massive, far-reaching, and practical governmental reforms."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.