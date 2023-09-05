There is no better flagbearer for the NPP than Dr. Bawumia- Ashanti Regional Minister

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Ashanti Region, Simon Osei Mensah has endorsed the presidential candidacy of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Hon. Simon Osei Mensah touted Dr. Bawumia as the candidate to clinch a one-time victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), come 2024.



To him, the NPP's "break the eight" goal can be achieved only by electing the Vice President to lead them.



"...we want to break the eight and since we want a candidate who will go for the first time and win the presidency for the first time, I say I want Dr. Bawumia."



He also stated another reason why he fully supports Dr. Bawumia is "because we want to set that record in this country that it is possible to have a candidate who will contest the presidential elections for the first time and win for the first time without running on a number of times before he wins and the breaking is possible and it's very, very possible with Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia".



"We want the best out of the best", he added and in his candid opinion, there is no better flagbearer for the NPP than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Minister made this known during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



