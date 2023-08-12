The two Ghanaians whose families, friends spent big money on their graveyards

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

In Ghana, it is well known that funerals are one-way families like to honour the memories of their deceased persons.



It usually is characterized by pump and pageantry in some traditions and a lot of wealth is sometimes displayed in the process.



But for some, it may not necessarily be with the intent to display wealth, but more of an attempt to honour the memory of the departed loved one and the role the person played while they lived.



On two occasions, Ghanaians have witnessed the glamour that characterized the burial of some personalities; one; a former politician and the other, a former pastor.



Sir John:



The former NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was buried on June 3, 2021 in his hometown; Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.



Sir John who was also CEO of the Forestry Commission was noted for his wealth as documents showing several properties of his emerged after his death.

The late NPP bigwig's final resting place was captured in photos and

videos that made rounds on social media.



In one of such photos, a painted walled and gated edifice looking like a 2-bedroom house with a huge picture of Sir John was captured.



This reportedly was where Sir John was buried.



This was greeted with shocking reactions on social media by many netizens with many questioning how much went into the construction of the edifice.











Rev. Boakye:



The funeral of the late Founder and Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Boakye, though shrouded in many controversies was conducted in a rather grand manner.



The funeral of the popular man of God took place at three important venues in the capital, Accra: the Independence Square, the Accra Sports Stadium, and the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) and saw the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A video captured by some bloggers on Instagram captured the building where his remains were kept.



While it is unclear the exact location of this resting place, the magnificence and beauty of the edifice that will house the final remains of the priest, caught the attention of many.



It showed a gated area with a glass building, surrounded by turf.

Many reacted to this, expressing surprise also.



























