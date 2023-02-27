The time to get involved is now - Dr Sam Ankrah

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

An economist, Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah, has called on Ghanaians to rise up to action and ensure that they take back the country from the hands of those plunging it into “incompetence” and giving it “myopic governance.”



In a statement, the economist, who is confident of becoming the man to save the country from its current economic mess, as well as steer it onto a path of sustainable development, said that there is no better time than now to act.



“Nature is such that it always creates an opportunity to cause a change, a total overhaul not the usual cosmetic work. We can't keep doing the same old stuff and expert change.



“The time is now to get involved or forever hold your peace on the rots in government, the mismanagement, thievery, nepotism, the abuse of power, etc,” he said.



Sam Ankrah also said that with the way people are frustrated about the current state of affairs in the country, sooner than later, there could be a revolution.



Sam Ankrah is the President of Africa Investment Group, a strategic investment platform in Africa.



Read Sam Ankrah's full statement below:



It is amazing, that after 63 years of Independence and counting.......

With all the resources available to us. Ghana is still going through her foundation years similar to what some successful nations accomplished.



We will and are being confronted with examples of incompetence, non-listening and myopic governance, etc



However be assured through this pain, agony, and despair the learning curve of Ghanaians regarding the statecraft of governance will at some point lean towards a structure for a better and accountable government.



The timing may not be known, either now or shortly or far away future.

However, it will happen regardless.



The frustration and disappointments of the people will erupt sooner rather than later to make this happen as it has always happened in the history of all successful nations.



We may desire for such an occurrence to happen sooner rather than later but the clock of nation-building is inherent in the DNA of its citizens to determine their desire for progress, fairness, and justice.



That is why I make a solemn duty call to this generation.



We may stay aloof, follow the status quo and let the next generation pick up the mantle or we will roll up our sleeves and move into action........



Of course, it will not be an easy task to change the status quo.

We will be muddied, character assassinate, or even life threats.

But should we be bothered?

The time is now to get involved or forever hold your peace of the rots in government, the mismanagement, thievery, nepotism, the abuse of power, etc.



Actionable change has come, be part of it.



#EnoughIsEnough

#VoteForHope2024







Profile of Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah



Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah is an investment banker, a global business strategist and Development Economist with more than 20 years’ successful experience in providing fiscal, strategic and operational leaderships in uniquely challenging situations.



He is the Chief Executive Officer and a Principal Partner of AIG (Ghana) and AIG International (Switzerland), where he champions the development and implementation of the Company’s long-term strategy and effective prioritization of resource allocation, for the realization of long-term value and sustainable competitive advantage for clients and their stakeholders.



He is also the Chairman for Trade and Investment, International Chamber of Commerce; and a Director and Partner of Kaitan Capital and Rampartners Switzerland, both Swiss-based investment firms.



Dr. Ankrah is the co-founder of the New Africa Mobility (NAM) Fund – a social impact fund for Africa, which is established to contribute and align its investments towards upward mobility across the African Landscape.



Dr. Ankrah is the Board Chairman of Ngoya Etix DC Ghana Limited, now Onix DC, a first-tier IV data center in Sub-Saharan Africa; and has acted as the local representative and investment advisor for various multinational Corporations, including SICPA Switzerland (a Swiss-based company responsible for security inks for currencies in the world – the sole company in that field field for over 100 years), and TATA Energy. He is certified by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) now Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



Education



He acquired his primary and secondary education in Kumasi, Ghana (Opoku Ware 1986-1991, where he was a Head boy) and in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a degree in Statistics and Management from University of London, an MBA (Finance & Management); and a Leadership Advantage Program Certificate from the Cranfield School of Management(UK); an MSc. in Economics, Social Science and PhD in Philosophy and Social Science, all from the Pan-American University of Science and Medicines. Dr. Ankrah also has an Msc in Economics and a PhD in Finance from Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica.



He has a (Honoris Causa) from the Sovereign Medical Order of the Knights Hospitaller, for innovative and exceptional financial engineering to help bring the functions of the group to the Sub-Saharan Africa Region. He is currently a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Chartered Economists (ICEGhana).



Youth Mentorships



He has been speaking and promoting investment opportunities, educating, and encouraging the youth to venture into entrepreneurial initiatives at various platforms.



Accolades



In his field of expertise, Dr. Ankrah has produced sustained revenue and EBITA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Amortisation) growth, with proven track record in Management, Finance And Economics, Investment Banking, Leasing, Factoring, and Forfeiting Oil And Gas, Private Pension Management, and International Trade in dynamic and changing markets.



He has won several awards, including a Special Achievement Award from the prestigious GUBA Awards.



Family



Dr. Samuel Ankrah was born in Kumasi on 30th May, 1974, to the Late James William Ankrah ( a Mechanical Engineer and Felicia Duku Amponsah, a retired civil servant from Sekyeredumasi. He is married to Maud Sarpong Ankrah, (an assessment nurse specialist in the field of neuro-development), who hails from Elmina. They are blessed with 3 kids: Halle Ankrah (16), Earl Ankrah (14) and Tilly Ankrah (10).



Favourites



He is a sports fan who enjoys football, boxing, golf and rugby; and enjoys the music of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and King Promise, among other hitmakers. He loves kenkey and fish with a bedding of hot pepper and tender pear in the mix.



