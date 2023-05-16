The sudden collapse and death of an NDC sympathizer during voting in Sene West

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Correspondence from Bono East



It has emerged that a sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sene West Constituency of the Bono East passed away during the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.



Imoro Fuseini popularly known as “Mahama Afa” in the constituency believed to be in his thirties reportedly collapsed suddenly around 10:00 am at the voting grounds in Kyeamekrom.



He was rushed to a nearby health centre after failed attempts to revive him but was confirmed dead moments later by health personnel.



Kyere Micheal, a journalist with Kwame Danso-based Sene FM who was at the voting grounds recounted to GhanaWeb that the deceased who was rooting for Dr. Kasim Abdulai, one of the five contestants before his collapse was hale and hearty.



“He was one of the guys who were supporting Dr. Kasim Abdulai so he was all over the place until he suddenly collapsed. Per what I gather, he did not show any sign of sickness so his collapse and death came as a shock to people at the grounds”.



Adu Joseph Adu Kwadwo, the General Secretary for the Sene West Constituency via a phone interview with GhanaWeb confirmed the tragic passing of Imoro Fuseini whom he described as a true and dedicated party member.



“On Saturday, during our primaries, one of our members collapsed and was pronounced dead later. Imoro Fuseini was widely known in the party for his dedication and so we have lost a true party member”.



Meanwhile, the deceased who was a practicing Muslim has since been buried and his Adua is scheduled for May 16, 2023, at Kwame Danso.



