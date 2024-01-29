The success of NPP in 2024 depends on us – Techiman South MP rallies party

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has, in his victory speech after being acclaimed the party’s parliamentary candidate on Sunday, January 28, 2024, appealed to all members in the area to work in one accord to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 general elections.



Hon Korsah, who is also a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Decentralization, thanked the delegates and the parties for reposing confidence in him to represent the NPP at the parliamentary election in the Constituency come December 2024, asking that they continue to support him.



“If we will succeed as a party in the upcoming elections, it will depend on us… everyone from the first to the last person, I want to appeal to everyone to work in unity and togetherness and love so we can succeed,” he said in Twi.



He also launched a passionate appeal to members of the party to endeavour to sell the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration so as to win over more support for the NPP as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia seeks to become President.



“Everyone should play their role and sell the achievements of the party…let’s work on love, peace and understanding and oneness to promote the party. I know with hard work, we will win the 2024 elections,” he noted.



Hon Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah won the parliamentary seat for the NPP in the 2020 elections. In 2021, he was appointed Deputy Minister for Local Government and Decentralization. He is widely expected to retain the seat for the NPP come December 7, 2024 in view of the numerous social interventions embarked on in the area as well as various developmental projects.



Present at the acclamation were; the Bono East Regional Minister, Hon Kwasi Adu Gyan, Anthony Karbo Former National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Bukari Baba, Former Bono East Regional Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah, MMDCES, Parliamentary candidates, Regional Executive, Chiefs and Queenmothers.