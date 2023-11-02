The showdown on Nov 4 will be an emphatic endorsement of Dr. Bawumia - Majority Chief Whip

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that he believes that the real showdown that will take place on November 4 will be a resounding endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy.



He stressed the widespread support for Dr. Bawumia, particularly in his Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency, and other areas.



"... the showdown will be an emphatic endorsement of Dr. Bawumia. In my place, Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency and other areas, we are targeting to do more than 90 per cent, so that nationwide, we are looking at an outcome of 80 per cent."



Furthermore, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said that around 137 Members of Parliament are firmly behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his quest to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party on November 4.



He attributed this overwhelming support to their belief in Dr. Bawumia's vision and his ability to tackle the challenges facing the party in the 2024 general elections.



"As for the number of MPs supporting Bawumia, it has gone up. It moved up from 85 percent to 95 percent plus. We are 138, and approximately 136/137 are all for Dr. Bawumia," he added.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the fate of Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh will be determined as delegates gather to make the crucial decision regarding who will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







