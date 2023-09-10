The secret to Kennedy Agyapong’s outspokenness and confidence

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the politicians in Ghana who is well known for being very vocal and confident in his speech and utterances is Kennedy Agyapong.



Many believe his attitude stems from the fact that he is well-to-do.



But Kennedy Agyapong has debunked such assertions while stating that his confidence is because he does not worship his money.



He explained that in a country like Ghana, it is very dangerous to criticize the government and the powerful forces in power.



However, the Assin Central MP said he does not fear intimidation.



He told Dentaa in a 2021 interview “In our society, it's very difficult not to misconstrue confidence as arrogance. If you don’t have money, you can’t say a lot of things that I say. That is one. Some people also have money but they worship the money, therefore they will not even talk.



“Because they will attack you, as a businessman, if a government wants to destroy you they can do that in so many ways so a lot of successful people are afraid because they antagonize you so you try to keep to yourself. I don’t worship money so I don’t care what you are going to do. That is confidence and courage. Some people have money and they know there is something wrong with the system but they are not going to say it because they worship their money, they are afraid, and that is the difference,” he said on Odana Network on YouTube.



The NPP flagbearer aspirant added, “So, if you isolate it and say if you don’t have money, you can’t talk it’s not entirely true. Somebody told me they would collapse my business; I told him I’d go back to my village and farm. I work hard to make my money but I don’t let the money control me, that is why I’m able to speak.”



SSD/NOQ



