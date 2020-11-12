General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

The report speaks for itself - CHRAJ reacts to sacked PPA CEO’s allegations

CHRAJ boss, Joseph Whittal

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has defended its investigations and findings on the “Contracts for Sale” documentary produced by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure.



CHRAJ, after probing the investigative piece, recommended the removal from office the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



The request by CHRAJ met the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who terminated the appointment of Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



Speaking on CHRAJ’s report and his dismissal for the first time, Adjenim Boateng Adjei chided the commission for doing a shady job.



He attempted to discredit the works of the commission by positing that the dates of the opening of his bank accounts as captured in the CHRAJ are untrue.



He disclosed that while CHRAJ mentioned 2017 as the year for the setting up of the accounts, he opened the accounts in 2004.



Adjei Boateng Adjei also alleged on Net 2 TV, he was not offered a fair hearing as some of the documents which were used to incriminate him were not made available to his lawyers during meetings with CHRAJ.



“They included falsehood in the report and lied against me. I will prove that they did not discover any corruption in it. Even the TDL they claim belongs to me, they did not find a single evidence of me benefitting from it. They don’t deserve to be in office. They were just casting aspersions and assumptions”.



“We sensed the danger that they will be fighting a certain battle so there is no way they were going to be fair to us. They said I opened my accounts in 2017, but it was opened in 2004. They did not ask me any question about my account. When my lawyers asked them if they have any information they want to share with us and they said no”, he angrily expressed.



But the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal in a written response to GhanaWeb stated that “the report and its findings and conclusions speak for itself”.



Meanwhile, Adjenim Boateng Adjei has indicated that he will go to court to seek redress.



He vowed to contest the decision by CHRAJ until what he considers to be justice is served.





